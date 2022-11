Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 09 November 2022 07:13 Hits: 8

Evers' victory over construction executive Tim Michels stopped an effort by Republicans to recapture all branches of government. Evers spent his first term at odds with the GOP-dominated legislature.

(Image credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/11/09/1134832150/wisconsin-election-results-governor-tony-evers-tim-michels