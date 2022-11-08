Fox News 'Doctor' Claims Fetterman Won't Survive His Term

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 08 November 2022 16:55 Hits: 5

Fox News' lead medical analyst Dr. Mark Siegel vociferously attacked John Fetterman's "heart condition" a day before the election, claiming the odds are bleak that the Pennsylvania Democratic candidate will survive his term in office if elected.

Joining Tucker Carlson, Siegel went doom and gloom on the prospect of John Fetterman even living for the next five years.

"If your blood clot comes from the heart, you have about less than a 60% chance, more than a 60% chance (Siegel got confused momentarily) of either not living five years or having another stroke within those five years, greater than 60% chance," Siegel said. "So I say to the voters of Pennsylvania tonight who are ready to check a box tomorrow -- you, should consider a statistic like that."

Dr. Siegel suddenly turned into Karl Rove and Sean Hannity in the blink of an eye as he issued his dire proclamation.

"That could mean that he wouldn't survive the term,' Siegel hypothesized.

Who could ever forget this segment? Stable Genius Defends His 'Perfect' Cognitive Test Donald Trump explained the test he took to Dr. Marc Siegel on FOX and it was...weird

What a piece of sh*t.

Dr. Siegel, have you no shame?

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/11/fox-news-doctor-claims-fetterman-wont