Florida Cops Arrest Legally Blind Man For Carrying A Cane

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 08 November 2022 17:52 Hits: 9

Nothing like a little retaliatory arrest from some Florida Sheriff's deputies to embarrass the entire force. Normally, that'd get a cop fired almost immediately with the video evidence but it's Florida where the law is...shall we say, variably enforced. There will be a lawsuit brought though, with a hefty settlement for this type of bullshit.

An account called Jim Hodges upped the video to YouTube.

Source: Orlando Weekly

A newly released video shows Columbia County Sheriff's Office deputies arresting a legally blind man for carrying a cane. Lake City's Jim Hodges was taken into custody by the North Florida cops after a tense interaction with local authorities. In a video that has since gone viral on Twitter, Hodges is accosted by one of the deputies who spotted his folded cane in his back pocket. After the deputy and Hodges exchange greetings, she asks after the cane. "It's a navigational aid," Hodges said, visibly frustrated. "What's the problem? You a tyrant?" "Yeah I am, actually," the deputy responds before asking Hodges to identify himself. read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/11/florida-cops-arrest-legally-blind-man