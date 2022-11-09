Twitter Bans Parody Account For Impersonating Elon Musk

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 09 November 2022 02:00 Hits: 8

The thin skin of Elon Musk reared its ugly head again, as he (and it was almost certainly at the richest man in the world's behest) banned the account despite the PARODY disclaimer for his account. Apparently, mocking Musk's closeness to convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell was just too much for Musk to bear.

Source: Vice News



Soon after Elon Musk took over Twitter, the site began banning high-profile users with millions of followers who were making fun of the billionaire for his $44 billion forced purchase of the platform—a move that’s caused him to flail chaotically to find ways to make money, like a widely criticized $8 paid-verification scheme.

The Twitter account for h3h3Productions—a YouTube channel and podcast with 2.3 million followers on Twitter—was banned on Monday morning after changing its display name to "Elon Musk" and switching to an outdated Musk avatar. It also changed its bio to clearly say it was a parody account and even changed its banner to an image that says "parody account."

"Even though Jeffery Epstein committed horrible crimes, I do still miss him on nights like this for his warmth and comradery. Rest In Peace old friend," the h3h3Productions account tweeted while parodying Musk, gaining nearly 2,000 retweets and over 12,000 likes. It was banned afterwards.

