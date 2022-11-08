Handful of States Will Decide Control of US Congress for Next 2 Years

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 08 November 2022

The balance of power in the U.S. Congress is at stake Tuesday as voters head to the polls to decide whether Democrats will continue to hold the majority in the Senate and House, either delivering a boost for Joe Biden’s presidency or shifting power to Republicans. VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson reports from one of the key places in Election 2022 — the Southern state of Georgia. Videographer: Adam Greenbaum

