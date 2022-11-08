The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Handful of States Will Decide Control of US Congress for Next 2 Years

Category: World Politics Hits: 4

Handful of States Will Decide Control of US Congress for Next 2 Years The balance of power in the U.S. Congress is at stake Tuesday as voters head to the polls to decide whether Democrats will continue to hold the majority in the Senate and House, either delivering a boost for Joe Biden’s presidency or shifting power to Republicans. VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson reports from one of the key places in Election 2022 — the Southern state of Georgia. Videographer: Adam Greenbaum

Read more https://www.voanews.com/a/handful-of-states-will-decide-control-of-us-congress-for-next-2-years/6824785.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version