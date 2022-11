Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 08 November 2022 05:01 Hits: 3

Twenty-seven states have elections for secretary of state, a role that's emerged from relative obscurity amid baseless claims of widespread election fraud.

(Image credit: NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/11/08/1133361718/secretary-of-state-races-election-results-live-2022