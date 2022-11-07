Bizarre: Nikki Haley Calls For Rev. Warnock's Deportation

Articles

Published on Monday, 07 November 2022

Nikki Haley was stumping for Herschel Walker on Sunday in Hiram, Georgia, where she claimed legal immigrants are more patriotic than Senator Warnock, so the US must deport him.

Trump's former Ambassador to the United Nations made these offensive comments to less than enthusiastic Walker supporters.

Focusing on the border, Haley dug in.

"I am the daughter of Indian immigrants," she said. "They came here legally, they put in the time - they're offended by what's happening on that border."

Haley didn't stop there.

"Legal immigrants are more patriotic than the leftists these days -- and they love America,'" Haley chimed. "They want the laws followed in America. So the only person that we need to make sure we deport is Warnock!"

Haley did not get the rousing response she hoped for.

This is ludicrous.

Now Republicans want to deport actual US citizens?

11Alive news reminded us in 2021, "Herschel Walker has lived in Texas for the last ten years and declared it his "homestead" for tax that purposes."

"Tax records show Walker has lived in a gated community northwest of Dallas for 10 years – in a house reportedly with a five car garage now valued at $2.8 million."

