Josh Shapiro's Closing Argument Is Brilliant

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 07 November 2022 21:06 Hits: 4

Democratic nominee for the governor of Pennsylvania Josh Shapiro gave an Obama-inspired type speech on Saturday explaining what real freedom is and what it is not.

Doug Mastriano is a Trump endorsed election denier who has refused to testify to the Select Committee investigating the January 6 insurrection. Mastriano was caught on tape via Zoom obtained by Rolling Stone, praying for Trump to be reinstalled a week before the insurrection.

Shapiro made sure Pennsylvanians were aware of his actions by also highlighting his anti-choice and anti-women viewpoints.

"This guy loves to talk a big game about freedom, right? It is not freedom to tell women what they are allowed to do with their bodies. That is not freedom,' Shapiro said.

"It is not freedom to tell our children what books they are allowed to read. It's not freedom when [Mastriano] gets to decide who you are allowed to marry. I say, love is love.”

“It is not freedom to say, you can work a 40-hour work week, but you can't be a member of a union. That's not freedom.”

“And it sure as hell isn't freedom to say, you can go vote, but he gets to pick the winner. That's not freedom.”

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/11/josh-shapiro-vote-freedom-over-election