The Beatles, Bad To Me

People are sometimes surprised to learn that the prolific songwriting duo of Lennon and McCartney wrote hits for other artists, both individually and collectively.

"Bad To Me" was a major hit for Billy J. Kramer and the Dakotas, as was "From A Window," also written by the Fabs.

They wrote several hits for Peter & Gordon (Peter Asher's sister was at the time Paul's girlfriend), like "World Without Love," "Woman" (written by Paul under a pseudonym), and "I Don't Want To See You Again."

Paul wrote "Goodbye" for Welsh singer Mary Hopkin.

There were more, but you probably wouldn't recognize the rest of them, since they weren't hits in the U.S.

