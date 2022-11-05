Biden And Obama Out Stumping Hard For Fetterman Today

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 05 November 2022 13:58 Hits: 2

Three presidents – one sitting and two former – descend on Pennsylvania today for a final-stretch election push that shows the stakes in one of the most closely watched Senate races. Via CNN:

For President Joe Biden, who will hold a rare joint appearance with former President Barack Obama in Philadelphia meant to boost the Democratic candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Pennsylvania will amount to a political stress test in his home state, where he’s traveled 20 times since taking office.

For former President Donald Trump, who rallies outside of Pittsburgh in the city of Latrobe, a win by his hand-selected candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz could prove his own enduring viability in a commonwealth he lost by a narrow margin in 2020.

The consequences extend well beyond next week’s election. As Trump prepares to announce a third presidential bid, potentially in the coming weeks, Biden’s aides are taking their own initial steps toward mounting a reelection campaign. For a several-hour stretch on Saturday afternoon, the dynamics of a potential 2020 rematch will be laid bare.

