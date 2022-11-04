Articles

There are just four days until Election Day. The race for the Senate is still on a knife’s edge and Republicans have a clear advantage in the House. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew talks about which states they expect results from first on election night and how the early voting process is going so far.

Then, they turn to the issues that both parties have spent the most advertising money on and listen to a few examples. Lastly, the team breaks down which candidates who deny the legitimacy of the 2020 election are most likely to win their races and how they could impact future elections.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/politics-podcast-the-issues-worth-9-billion-in-ad-spending/