The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

How The Two Parties Are Making Their Final Pitches To Voters

Category: World Politics Hits: 0

There are just four days until Election Day. The race for the Senate is still on a knife’s edge and Republicans have a clear advantage in the House. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew talks about which states they expect results from first on election night and how the early voting process is going so far.

Then, they turn to the issues that both parties have spent the most advertising money on and listen to a few examples. Lastly, the team breaks down which candidates who deny the legitimacy of the 2020 election are most likely to win their races and how they could impact future elections.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/how-the-two-parties-are-making-their-final-pitches-to-voters/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version