Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 05 November 2022 00:09 Hits: 2

Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee have asked the Justice Department and FBI for documents ahead of what they said will be a series of investigations if Republicans retake the House.

(Image credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/11/04/1134449665/republicans-investigation-fbi-doj-midterms