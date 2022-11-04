Twitter CEO Elon Musk Gets A Fact-Check Slapped On His Tweet

Articles

On Friday, Twitter's brand new CEO, Elon Musk, got a fact-check slapped onto his tweet by (checks notes) Twitter. To make this story even weirder, the thin-skinned Space Karen must have had the fact-check removed because it's no longer there. But of course, Twitter users took screen captures.

"Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even though nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists," he insisted.

"Extremely messed up!" he added. "They're trying to destroy free speech in America."

Well, that's not true. The minute Musk took over; there was a massive uptick in hate speech on the Bird app. So, the content was not being moderated.

The disclaimer came out after social media users posted links to news publications to demonstrate that "reporting shows advertisers suspending or canceling ad buys over concerns with Twitter platform direction, especially as related to content moderation."

Again, the disclaimer was there, then it was gone, but the internet is forever.

