Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 05 November 2022 02:00 Hits: 3

Jordan Klepper, correspondent for The Daily Show, traveled to Pennsylvania, Michigan and Arizona with a stop in Washington D.C. for a visit with Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL). He talked to a lot of people to try to see where their minds are at, especially with the midterm elections just a few days away.

What he found is downright scary. He found no one who would be willing to admit defeat. Even some poll watchers he met, who said that they never saw anything even remotely questionable about the 2020 elections, said that they wouldn't believe the results unless the Republican won. The amount of cognitive dissonance it takes to perform such mental gymnastics is breathtaking. But remember, it's not a cult.

I'm not sure which is truly scarier - That these people vote or that these people carry guns...or both.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/11/america-unfollows-democracy