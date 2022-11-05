The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Driven By Blind Justice

Richard Bernstein is a Michigan Supreme Court Justice who has been blind since birth. Among the various things he had on his bucket list was to drive a car. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson did just that, making it possible for Bernstein to accomplish this dream goal. Bernstein instantly went from this somber man to a little boy having the time of his life, even kiddingly saying that he was ready to get his driver's license.

