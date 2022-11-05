Driven By Blind Justice

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 05 November 2022 03:00 Hits: 1

Richard Bernstein is a Michigan Supreme Court Justice who has been blind since birth. Among the various things he had on his bucket list was to drive a car. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson did just that, making it possible for Bernstein to accomplish this dream goal. Bernstein instantly went from this somber man to a little boy having the time of his life, even kiddingly saying that he was ready to get his driver's license.

