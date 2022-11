Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 04 November 2022 09:00 Hits: 4

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams have competed before. Since then, the pandemic, the reversal of Roe v. Wade and the 2020 election have made governors even more visible.

(Image credit: Riley Bunch/GPB)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/11/04/1134201329/georgia-kemp-abrams-governor-race-midterms