Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 04 November 2022 09:01 Hits: 4

Only 5.3% of all state legislators and 7% of members of Congress are women with children under the age of 18, according to a report by a group dedicated to getting mothers elected to public office.

(Image credit: Morry Gash/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/11/04/1133634546/mothers-running-for-office-election-midterm