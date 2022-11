Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 04 November 2022 11:10 Hits: 4

NPR's Steve Inskeep asks U.S. Senator Rick Scott of Florida, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, for the GOP's closing argument to voters ahead of the midterm elections.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/11/04/1134249667/sen-rick-scott-gives-closing-arguments-for-the-gop-ahead-of-the-midterm-election