Fox News Hosts Agree With AOC For Once!

During a discussion on America's Newsroom, it appears Elon Musk has lost many Fox News hosts with his plan to charge for the blue check

Discussing sick days and Google searches the topic of charging for Twitter came up.

All three said they love coming to work.

"Your blue check mark looks great so, ' Hemmer said.

"Would you pay $8 for [a blue check mark]?" Dana Perino asked.

"I think it's embarrassing to pay $8!" Kat Timpf said.

"I do too! I don't think I'm gonna do it," Perino chimed.

"I've been looking for a reason to get off Twitter," she continued.

I don't think I would pay for it if someone, if this company paid for it for me sure, but I think it's like embarrassing," Timpf said.

"Jesse wants to expense it," Hemmer said.

Here's a first. Fox News agrees with AOC.

Also it's insane that some of these rich cable news hosts are crying about paying $8 a month when they chide all Americans for having trouble paying their heating bills.

