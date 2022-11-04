Red Hat A**hole Firebombs Donut Shop After They Hosted Drag Event

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 04 November 2022 11:43 Hits: 4

There have been a lot of television shows that featured an actor dressed in drag. It was never a big deal until conservatives launched their culture wars. For the second time, a donut shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was the target of a hateful attack after hosting a drag queen event.

Via the Huffington Post:

The Donut Hole had its front door shattered and suffered minor fire damage after an unidentified person wearing a mask, black clothing, and a red hat was seen on video throwing a Molotov cocktail into the business at around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Ironically, he threw the Molotov cocktail like a girl.

Via News on 6:

Investigators said the person first puts a letter with anti-LGBTQ rhetoric on the door of a neighboring business, then uses a bat to smash through the glass door. Once it was broken, the person is seen throwing the explosive device inside. "It's got a chemical of some kind in it that's meant to spread fire quickly and cause a great potential of damage," said Lt. Tim Ingram, Tulsa Fire Department.

According to authorities, the suspect's note contained Bible verses and "hateful rhetoric." What a great plan to make someone turn to God -- firebomb their business.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/11/ahole-red-hat-firebombs-donut-shop-after