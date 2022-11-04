Judge Says He Will Appoint Monitor For Trump Businesses

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 04 November 2022 13:09 Hits: 3

A Manhattan judge said yesterday that he would appoint an independent monitor to oversee Donald Trump’s real estate empire and prevent the hiding of assets from Letitia James. Seems like a good idea, right? Not according to the Cheeto, whose howls could probably be heard in outer space. Via the Guardian:

The move will restrict his company’s ability to freely make deals, sell assets and change its corporate structure.

Judge Arthur Engoron ordered the outside watchdog for the Trump Organization as he presides over a lawsuit in which the New York attorney general, Letitia James, alleges Trump and the company routinely misled banks and others about the value of prized assets, including golf courses and hotels bearing his name.

James’ office says the Trump Organization is continuing to engage in fraud and has taken steps to dodge potential penalties from the lawsuit, such as incorporating a new entity in Delaware named Trump Organization LLC almost identical to the original company’s name in September, just before the lawsuit was filed.