Trump Goes Off On Judge: 'Worse Than Peekaboo, A Real “Trump Hater '

Former President Donal Trump unleashed a rant on his failing Truth Social platform after 1:00 a.m. And another one just after 8:00 a.m. to lash out at a Manhattan judge who ordered a babysitter watchdog to monitor the Trump Organization. He saved some of his wrath for New York Attorney General Letitia James, who, for no explainable reason, he refers to as "Peekaboo."

It probably didn't help that the twice-impeached idiot formed 'Trump Organization II' on the same day James sued the Trump Organization for fraud. NY officials said that Donald is trying to hide/protect his assets.

The problem with Donald is that he always makes himself look guiltier.

"A Radical Left Lunatic Judge in New York City, who controls a newspaper dedicated largely to defaming me, who was appointed, & is controlled by, my worst political enemies, & whose purpose was to just do preliminary motions & preparatory work on a case brought by the corrupt and highly partisan Attorney General of New York State prior to being routinely sent to the Commercial Division of the Supreme Court, is refusing to let go of the case," he wrote. "He is a partisan disaster. A Rigged & Corrupt System!"

Mr. Big Brain began his next message with an ellipsis as if he was finishing his thought from six hours earlier:

