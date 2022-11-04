Oprah: If I Were In Pennsylvania, I'd Vote For John Fetterman

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 04 November 2022 14:38 Hits: 4

Oprah Winfrey is making it clear: She doesn't support Dr. Oz's Senate campaign. She was speaking on a conference call last night when she said if she lived in Pennsylvania, she'd vote for John Fetterman. Via NBC News:

During the tail end of her conversation, Winfrey announced her support of Democrat John Fetterman, who is running for Senate against Republican Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania.

She noted that there are "many reasons" why she was putting her support behind Fetterman over the celebrity doctor, but that he was not the only candidate she backed.

“That is not the only race that matters. If I was in North Carolina... sister (Cheri) Beasley there, and if I was in Florida, I’d be supporting Val Demings. If I was in Wisconsin, it would be Mandela Barnes, in Nevada it would be Catherine Cortez Masto,” Winfrey said. “And in Texas, Beto O’Rourke, and Raphael Warnock and the incredible Stacey Abrams, of course, in Georgia.”