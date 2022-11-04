The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

What's Really Important To Republican Voters

The Fox Election Network pulled its usual right-wing diner routine on FOX Business this morning, but it didn't go as well as they hoped.

Discussing inflation with the wingnuts in Harry and the Natives Hobe Sound in Florida, F&F host Steve Doocy asked a Republican voter what was his most expensive outlay these days.

"The dating scene," he said.

"To take a lady out, it's three times the cost of what it used to be, so you gotta choose the girl you're with wisely," he said in some sort of a Lynchian Hawaiian shirt.

A stunned Doocy said, "Okay."

I guess he never heard of The Right Stuff, dating app.

Or maybe he has.

Hey, ladies, when you date me, it's not cheap so you either put out or get lost.

