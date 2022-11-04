GOP State Senate Candidate Charged With Grooming And Raping Young Girl

Articles

A Republican running for South Dakota state Senate has deleted his social media accounts after a family member stepped forward to say that he groomed her and raped her for years. Joel Koskan, 44, a third-time candidate for the state Senate, is facing felony child abuse charges.

The South Dakota GOP candidate could also face counts of rape, sexual contact with a child under the age of 16, and aggravated incest-related child, according to a probable cause statement obtained by the Mitchell Republic.

Contraception was rarely used, and from what I can tell, Koskan, who describes himself as a Christian, is against abortion exceptions for rape and incest. The grooming of the child began when she was 12 years old. Koskan has five children.

Via the Mitchell Report:

As the woman grew older, she claims Koskan would "require" her to take showers and switch from wearing shorts to a nightgown without underwear. Court documents say Koskan would require her to straddle him after showering, exposing herself to him. read more

