Right-Wing 'Poll Watcher' Looks Foolish In Ten Seconds

CNN reporter Elle Reeve pulled out her iPhone and easily debunked a Pennsylvania MAGA poll watcher, making him look like an imbecile.

CNN did a lengthy segment on the voter fraud lies that have resulted in a large cadre of MAGA "poll watchers."

Speaking to John P Giles, GOP Precinct Committeeman in Radnor, PA, Reeve asked about his concerns.

"In Pennsylvania, there were 1.8 million mail-in ballots went out, two-and-a-half million come back. There's a hello, a question, maybe?" he asked.

"Are you sure about that?" Reeve asked.

"Yeah, look it up, sure."

"Can we Google it?" Reeve grabbed her iPhone.

Google, I wouldn't ...yeah, you, it's everywhere," he said.

(Where did he get his information? It's everywhere, apparently.)

"OK, so the first result is from the AP,"

"There you go," Giles said.

"AP's assessment: False. In the weeks before the November 2020 election, more than three million Pennsylvania voters requested to vote by mail."

Oops.

CNN explains that the information he is citing is being spewed by the Bannons and wrapped up and packaged into faux training materials to scare right-wing voters into believing there was massive voter fraud in 2020.

It only took about ten seconds for the CNN reporter to debunk Giles's fears of counterfeit mail-in ballots.

