Published on Friday, 04 November 2022

According to Newsweek, the hoax seems to have begun with comedian Tim Heidecker. He mocked the way Trump promoted conspiracy theories about the attack on Paul Pelosi, using similar language:

Trump, i'm sad to say sounds like he's dying here. I think in fact that maybe he is and could possibly have a very grave disease of which he is dying from. we don't know but it's not good. https://t.co/SSHV27DqSA — Tim Heidecker: Sole Host of On Cinema (@timheidecker) November 1, 2022

Then came this:

Look folks there are 1 of 2 things that could be happening. trump is dead and they are covering it up or he is badly dying at the moment. Which do you believe? https://t.co/iE82dSAb83 — Tim Heidecker: Sole Host of On Cinema (@timheidecker) November 1, 2022 read more

