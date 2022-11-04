Don Jr Lies About Democrats And COVID

Articles

Published on Friday, 04 November 2022

Donald Trump Junior embraced the anti-VAX - Covid conspiracy crowd and ranted on his podcast that the media and the Democrats conspired against them and spread Covid lies.

It's hard to understand much of what he says, but I'll try.

Something, something about the cause of COVID I believe.

"Didn't leak from the lab that does nothing but play with these viruses. -- it came from a bat that someone was eating ..." he said.

Junior thinks you have to eat bat that's infected in order to catch it.

"...To hurt Trump, to hurt conservatives, and to bolster and boost the liberal nonsense agenda,” he said.

"So remember be skeptical of everything these clowns tell you because they think you’re stupid.”

As usual, the conspiracy crackpots tell their cult members it's not me, it's them when it comes to the truth.

The Trump family has embraced the anti-vax crowd and all the COVID conspiracies that come with it even when Trump occasionally tries to take credit for the vaccines.

So remember, the Trump family knows that their father almost died from COVID and the only reason he survived was because he had the entirety of Walter Reed at his disposal.

Don Junior is a pig.

