Kari Lake Lies: They Allow Abortions On Your Way To The Hospital To Give Birth

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 04 November 2022 17:14 Hits: 3

During Donald Trump's third presidential debate, he falsely but dramatically said that you can "rip the baby out of the womb" in the ninth month of pregnancy, "as late as one or two or three or four days prior to birth." Welp, Trump-backed Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, Kari Lake, just said something similar.

On Spicer & Co., the election-denying wackadoodle unleashed a whopper of a lie.

"When you walk into a Planned Parenthood, you're given one choice. You're not told that we can help you," she insisted. "We can get you enough help so you can carry this baby full term. the radicals on this issue. are people like Katie Hobbs and the far left. They have absolutely no restrictions on abortion. You could be in labor, ready to go to the hospital and deliver that baby, and if you want to get an abortion, they're okay with it."

That's not a thing, Karen Kari.

Via Our Bodies Ourselves Today:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/11/kari-lake-you-can-get-abortion-your-way