Rally Urges Voting Connected to Christianity

Rally Urges Voting Connected to Christianity The founding of the United States dictates a separation between church and state. But some politicians and other leaders are promoting the idea of connecting them — giving Americans a country run with morals based on Christianity. VOA’s senior Washington correspondent Carolyn Presutti brings us the contentious debate. Camera: Saqib Ul Islam and Mary Cieslak Video editor: Mary Cieslak

Read more https://www.voanews.com/a/rally-urges-voting-connected-to-christianity/6819593.html

