Rally Urges Voting Connected to Christianity

Published on Friday, 04 November 2022

The founding of the United States dictates a separation between church and state. But some politicians and other leaders are promoting the idea of connecting them — giving Americans a country run with morals based on Christianity. VOA’s senior Washington correspondent Carolyn Presutti brings us the contentious debate. Camera: Saqib Ul Islam and Mary Cieslak Video editor: Mary Cieslak

