Fox News Host Upset Fetterman Still Holding Lead After Debate

A new Monmouth poll shows John Fetterman still holds roughly the same lead he did over Dr. Oz, even after their debate which Fox News used to smear the Lt Gov. at every turn.

Host Martha McCallum delivered the news to their viewers.

“It’s really interesting because after the debate, the numbers barely budged," McCallum said.

"Democratic Lieut. Gov. John Fetterman at 48% among voters who say they will definitely or probably vote. Republican Dr. Oz, up one point to 44%, within the margin of error," McCallum said..

To give comfort to Fox News viewers MacCallum explained that Fetterman used closed captions and questions on screens during debates and interviews to help him after he suffered a stroke.

Just because Fetterman's speech hasn't caught up to his other motor functions, as anyone knows, his brain is firing on all cylinders and in a short time he'll be speaking and reading perfectly.

The ghouls at Fox News want to paint him as damaged beyond repair.

Shame on them.

UPDATE: Fox's own poll shows the same thing as well. No movement.

