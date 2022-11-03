Fox News Turns A Sweet Biden Moment Into Something Sick

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 03 November 2022

Fox News contributor and Christian nationalist Raymond Arroyo claimed on Fox News that President Biden was groping his granddaughter when he voted in Delaware on Halloween.

Nothing is ever too low for Fox News hosts and their right-wing contributors. Using MAGA's horrific 'school teachers are grooming children' meme, Arroyo thought he'd have a bit of fun.

(Arroyo is a regular on Ingraham's program.)

"Talk about creepy -- Joe was home alone in Delaware where he voted early with his granddaughter. But I couldn't tell if it was early voting or early groping," Arroyo said.

"Beware the hand." he said while pointing his finger at the monitor.

Fox News played a clip of the President putting on a name tag and kissing his granddaughter on the cheek.

That's it, folks. The played it on a loop.

Arroyo and Ingraham feigned revulsion.

"Urggg, it's just shocking," Arroyo said.

As they continued to talk, the screen size of their clip began to shrink to make it appear that President Biden's hand was close to an untouchable area.

That's how right-wing Christian media figures have fun these days. Claiming someone is grooming a child or being inappropriate with a young family member.

Christian Nationalists have become the biggest liars this nation has ever seen.

This is sick even for Fox News.

