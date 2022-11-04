Marge Goads Crowd At Pro-Trump Rally Into Booing Paul Pelosi

Articles

On Thursday, controversial Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene goaded a crowd of Trump supporters into booing Paul Pelosi, then demeaned him for not having a gun to shoot the attacker with. She said this on the same day that Pelosi, 82, was released from the hospital after being seriously injured during a targeted break-in at their San Francisco home last Friday. Mr. Pelosi had brain surgery after the attack by a Trump cultist.

Rep. Sporkfoot made the offensive comments as she spoke at the twice-impeached, one-term president's rally in Sioux City, Iowa.

"The only crime victim you hear about from Democrats and the media is Paul Pelosi," she said.

That's when the crowd started booing.

"Paul Pelosi was brutally attacked by a drugged-out illegal alien that should have been deported, and Paul Pelosi should have been a gun owner and shot his attacker," she insisted without mentioning that the attacker, David DePape is a Trump-supporting, QAnon-believing mental case who had other targets planned, too.

He's from Canada, and so far, there is no evidence to back up her claim about the attacker being on drugs at the time of the violent assault. There is evidence, though, of DePape being high on MAGA.

And how does Marge know whether Paul Pelosi owns a gun or not? I guess she just had to find a way to blame the victim.

