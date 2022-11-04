Campaign Attack Ads Are Out Of Control This Season

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 04 November 2022 03:00 Hits: 1

Trevor Noah, doing his show from Atlanta this week, talks about how out of control the political attack ads are this season, even to the point of including him in one of them.

However, there are two points that he did not say out loud. One, all of these ads are coming from Republicans. Think of them as their usual doom and gloom ads but on steroids. Secondly, the Republicans are running variations of all the same ads across the country. That would mean everyplace in the country, from San Diego, California to Bangor, Maine and all the places in between, it's all a post-apocalyptic world where you are sure to die if you don't vote for them. Too bad for them the facts don't match their rhetoric. Again.

Wouldn't it be great if politicians received penalties for lying in their ads just like manufacturers do?

Open thread below...

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/11/campaign-attack-ads-are-out-control-season