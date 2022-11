Articles

Published on Thursday, 03 November 2022

In a new lawsuit, Dr. Caitlin Bernard says Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has sought health records for her patients, including a 10-year-old rape victim she treated.

(Image credit: Darron Cummings/AP)

