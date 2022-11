Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 03 November 2022 17:44 Hits: 0

A conspiratorial film claiming liberal activists are stuffing ballot drop boxes with fraudulent votes has been repeatedly debunked, but some Republicans are mobilizing around its false claims.

(Image credit: Olivier Touron/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/11/03/1133686674/how-documentary-style-films-turn-conspiracy-theories-into-a-call-to-action