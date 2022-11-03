Herschel Walker: My Resume Is Better Than Obama's!

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 03 November 2022 11:35 Hits: 3

Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker told Fox News's Brian Kilmeade that his resume is better than former President Barack Obama's. First of all, Obama has a very impressive resume, and with Walker, it's hard to discern what is fabricated and what is true. He has lied about everything, including how many children he has. And I think it would be a good and humbling experience for Walker to try to get the better of Obama by comparing resumes. We could slap that on YouTube, then use the ad revenue for another round of stimulus checks.

"My resume against his resume, I'll put it up any time of the day," Walker said.

OK, buddy. And here he is not answering a question:

this is as close as Brian Kilmeade came to asking Herschel Walker a tough question pic.twitter.com/wiC5Y21ihW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 2, 2022

Twitter users weighed in.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/11/herschel-walker-wants-compare-his-resume