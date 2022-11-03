New Eastman Emails Point To New Clarence And Ginni Thomas Corruption

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 03 November 2022 11:36 Hits: 3

Although Ginni Thomas has claimed, in carefully parsed words, that she doesn’t “involve” her husband, aka “my best friend,” “in my work,” Trump’s lawyers don't seem to be buying it any more than the rest of us are.

To be clear, John Eastman, et al. didn’t think Clarence Thomas would hold up the Congressional certification of Joe Biden’s victory but that Thomas would be their “only chance to get a favorable judicial opinion by Jan. 6," which they hoped would embolden legislatures, maybe Mike Pence, too, and hold up Congress’ certification.

From Politico:

Thomas is the justice assigned to handle emergency matters arising out of Georgia and would have been the one to receive any urgent appeal of Trump’s lawsuit to the Supreme Court — a fact that seemed to be part of the Trump legal team’s calculus. read more

