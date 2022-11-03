The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

New Eastman Emails Point To New Clarence And Ginni Thomas Corruption

Category: World Politics Hits: 3

New Eastman Emails Point To New Clarence And Ginni Thomas Corruption

Although Ginni Thomas has claimed, in carefully parsed words, that she doesn’t “involve” her husband, aka “my best friend,” “in my work,” Trump’s lawyers don't seem to be buying it any more than the rest of us are.

To be clear, John Eastman, et al. didn’t think Clarence Thomas would hold up the Congressional certification of Joe Biden’s victory but that Thomas would be their “only chance to get a favorable judicial opinion by Jan. 6," which they hoped would embolden legislatures, maybe Mike Pence, too, and hold up Congress’ certification.

From Politico:

Thomas is the justice assigned to handle emergency matters arising out of Georgia and would have been the one to receive any urgent appeal of Trump’s lawsuit to the Supreme Court — a fact that seemed to be part of the Trump legal team’s calculus.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/11/new-eastman-emails-clarence-ginni-thomas-corruption

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version