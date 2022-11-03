Tim Michels Vows To End Democracy In Wisconsin

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 03 November 2022

Tim Michels, the Trump-endorsed Republican candidate to be Wisconsin's governor, said the quiet part out loud while on one of his photo ops campaign stops in Jefferson County:

GOP #WIGov nominee Tim @MichelsForGov said the quiet part out loud: "Republicans will never lose another election in Wisconsin after I'm elected governor."

Democracy is on the line in Wisconsin. Michels must be stopped. pic.twitter.com/hIYyCNEADH — American Bridge 21st Century (@American_Bridge) October 31, 2022

Yup, that sure sounds like a direct threat to democracy, all right.

Naturally, Michels' campaign tried to Pooh Pooh the whole idea, saying that he was going to be such a gosh darn good governor that he will single-handedly carry the party forever and ever to victory:

