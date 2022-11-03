What's Happening In Brazil After Election Echos Jan. 6th

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 03 November 2022 12:03 Hits: 3

We know what this is like. Their authoritarian leader goes through the motions of transferring power, but says just enought that they'll do his bidding anyway -- and to think otherwise is to ascribe good faith to Jair Bolsonaro not in evidence. Via the New York Times:

BRASÍLIA — They arrived by the tens of thousands on Wednesday, angry and draped in Brazilian flags, massing outside military bases across the country. They were there, they said, to save Brazil’s democracy from a rigged election, and there was only one way to do so: The armed forces needed to take control of the government.

It was an alarming demand in a country that suffered under a two-decade military dictatorship until 1985 — and yet another bizarre twist in the aftermath of Brazil’s polarizing elections.

A day earlier, the far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro, reluctantly agreed to a transfer of power after 45 hours of silence following his loss to a leftist former leader, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. But after Mr. Bolsonaro’s years of unfounded attacks on Brazil’s election systems, his supporters appeared far from accepting defeat.