Did Herschel Walker Put A Baby In You?

Such a helpful and useful app to have, especially in Georgia right now as Herschel Walker roams the state.

Jimmy Kimmel and Blaire Erksine doing the honors.

Source: The Daily Beast

During his monologue Wednesday night, Jimmy Kimmel once again brought up the mounting allegations of hypocrisy against Georgia’s Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, including another woman who claims he pressured her into getting an abortion she didn’t want.

“And while a revelation like that could be a five-alarm fire for most campaigns,” the host said, “Herschel Walker is a businessman. And when opportunity knocks…”

With that, the show launched into a parody commercial for a ride-sharing app called “Oops!r” starring social media sensation-turned-Jimmy Kimmel Live! writer Blaire Erskine as a woman with a dilemma.

“You were responsible, you used protection, but accidents happen,” the voiceover intones as Erskine’s character could be seen holding a positive pregnancy test. “And Herschel Walker got you pregnant. We’ve all been there.”

With the new Oops!r app, all she has to do is click the button that says “Herschel Walker Put a Baby in Me” and the candidate himself will show up within 15 minutes to drive her to the abortion clinic.

