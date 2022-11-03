Hannity Repeats Big Lie: 'GOP Won't Gut Social Security'

Articles

Sean Hannity calls it "the big lie" that Republicans want to gut or get rid of Social Security, despite ample evidence of them saying exactly that for the past forty years.

Here's what Hannity said last night (and he's probably said exactly the same thing dozens of times over the years): "In fact, with Democrats in charge, the suffering will only get worse and needless to say Democrats cannot run on their record. Instead, Joe Biden, you know now in this last-ditch effort -- well, let's lie to senior citizens and scare them to death with lies about Republicans. They want to take away your Social Security and Medicare and cut it. Okay. Not a single Republican has ever said it. No Republican supports it. It's never going to happen and this is desperation on display. "

Well, here's what Mike Lee said in 2010 at an event he probably wasn't aware he was being caught on video: "It will be my objective to phase out Social Security to pull it up by the roots... That's why I am doing this to get rid of that. Medicare and Medicaid are of the same sort and need to be pulled up."

