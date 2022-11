Articles

Elon Musk originally announced that he wanted to charge subscriptions of $20 dollars a month for a verified account with that coveted blue check on Twitter after his takeover of the company.

But then Stephen King called him out.

$20 a month to keep my blue check? Fuck that, they should pay me. If that gets instituted, I’m gone like Enron. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 31, 2022

So Musk immediately set the new price point at $8 a month.

We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

Enter the always wondrous Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to rattle Musk's cage.

