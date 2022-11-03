The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

What Happened To Halloween Rainbow Fentanyl Pills?

What Happened To Halloween Rainbow Fentanyl Pills?

It's three days after Halloween.

Fox News and the Republican party told us that rainbow fentanyl pills were bringing Armageddon to our children on October 31st.

Rona McDaniel said so.

"We're coming into Halloween. Every mom in this country right now is worried, what if this gets into my kid's Halloween basket?" McDaniel exclaimed.

Minority leader Kevin McCarthy said, "We will secure our borders so your kids won't have to fear whether they're buying fentanyl and are gonna OD," he said.

Fox News viewers said it was true also.

