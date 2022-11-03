Herschel Supporter Tongue Tied Defending Walker On Abortion

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 03 November 2022 16:18 Hits: 0

Jason Selvig of The Good Liars asked a Herschel Walker supporter to explain his views on abortion and how they relate to the Sen. Warnock and his favorite Trump endorsed candidate.

(I will refer to the man as a HWfan)

Abbott and Costello, this is not.

"You think abortion is murder?" asked Selvig.

"Oh absolutely, absolutely," the HWfan replied.

"Do you think that Herschel Walker is a murderer if he paid for an abortion?"

That view came to a screeching halt.

"Well, I'd say we've all done bad things," the HWfan said.

Huh? Everybody has committed murder? Does the HWFan now forgive Senator Warnock?

"Murder is, you know, that's one of the worst you could do, right?" said Selvig.

"Warnock hasn't repented for his sins, but..." the HWfan claimed.

So if you apologize for a murder, all is forgiven?

"Totally unrelated to Raphael Warnock, if Herschel Walker paid for an abortion, and you think abortion is murder, does that not make him a murderer?" Selvig asked.

Homina, homina.

"You know, it's according to what you want to call murder. I mean, if you see somebody breaking into your house and you kill him, is that murder? You know, if you accidentally run over somebody—" the the HWfan replied.

The HWfan just said abortion is murder, so how did we get into car accidents and attempted robberies?

"Is abortion murder?" Selvig asked again.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/11/herschel-walker-supporter-tongue-tied