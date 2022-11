Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 02 November 2022 09:00 Hits: 5

Researchers say the days following the election may pose a greater risk of violence than Election Day itself, particularly in locations where vote counting drags on.

(Image credit: Olivier Touron/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/11/02/1132822805/election-violence-concerns-voting-threats