Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 02 November 2022 09:00 Hits: 3

While immigration remains a threshold issue for many Latino voters, it is not the only thing they're focused on ahead of the midterms.

(Image credit: Will Feliciano Isabel Perez / Leonel Mera / Arlene Hermida / Will Feliciano)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/11/02/1129660076/latino-voter-issues-midterms