Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 02 November 2022 14:38 Hits: 3

Fringe websites, a tech CEO and members of Congress all spread false claims about the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband. The strains of narratives that they leverage are anything but new.

(Image credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/11/02/1133465632/why-conspiracy-theories-about-paul-pelosis-assault-keep-circulating