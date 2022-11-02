Back On Twitter: White Nationalists

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 02 November 2022

A flood of previously banned white nationalists tried to sneak back onto Twitter following Elon Musk's takeover of the social media giant this week, but only some were successful.

“Groyper army” general Nick Fuentes’ latest attempted return to Twitter—where he has been banned since July 2021—was mercifully short-lived. He showed back up this week, around the same time Twitter was flooded with racist messages, along with a cadre of white nationalist cohorts who all opened new accounts, sometimes under noms de plume, like Fuentes’ new “@spookygoblin8” identity. He quickly got the boot after he was identified by Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) researchers, who he had hastily blocked when they began asking him about his use of a black light to search for semen stains on a couch used by one of his former compadres.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/11/back-twitter-white-nationalists